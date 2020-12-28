Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- Spherical Graphite Market



Spherical graphite is produced from flake graphite concentrates that are made from graphite mines. Spherical graphite, commonly known as battery-grade graphite, is an essential element to the lithium-ion batteries' efficient functioning. It is an economical product enabling the graphite companies to cater to increased demand from the electronics sector and electric vehicles. The growing usage of spherical graphite as the anode material in lithium-ion batteries augments the need for the material. The Global Spherical Graphite Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 18.6% to garner a market valuation of USD 9,598.8 Million by 2027, according to the latest report by Emergen Research.



Prominent Players Profiled in the Spherical Graphite Market:



Black Rock Mining, Imerys Graphite & Carbon, Qingdao Yanxin Graphite Products Company Limited, Yingkou Botian Material Technology Limited Company, Aoyu Graphite Group, Focus Graphite Inc., Battery Minerals Limited, Jixi BTR Graphite Industrial Park Co., Ltd., Syrah Resources Limited, and Qingdao Black Dragon Graphite Group, among others.



Market Drivers



The primary factor boosting the spherical graphite market's expansion is the increasing usage of the material in the lithium-ion battery production. Rising requirement for alternate sources of energy, escalating desire for advanced consumer electronics, soaring need for lithium-ion batteries, and the augmenting conscious and alertness about the carbon dioxide emissions are contributing majorly to the market demand. With the soaring production and demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, there is an augmented need for lithium-ion batteries, which is, in turn, bolstering the growth of the spherical graphite market.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Natural

Synthetic



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Transportation Batteries

Energy Storage



Key highlights of the report:



Report Coverage: In this section of the report, significant information about the leading manufacturers, market segments, estimated timeline, and the most reliable products offered in this industry has been entailed.

Executive Summary:This section extensively assesses the competitive landscape, previous research studies, key market drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, trends, anticipated CAGR, and a study of micro- and macro-economic factors.

Regional Analysis: The report offers vital information related to the production capacity, demand and supply ratios, import &export status, and key players of the regional segments of the global Spherical Graphite market.

Company Profiles: The key market players have been profiled in the report based on their market value, volume, production capacity, product portfolios, and various other aspects.



Regional Analysis



The augmented production and consumption of consumer electronics has amplified the demand for spherical graphite in the Asia Pacific. The rising penetration of smartphones, escalating adoption of electric vehicles, and the emergence of lithium-ion giga factories in the region are further adding to the growth of the industry in the Asia Pacific. Europe is anticipated to follow APAC closely due to the upsurge in demand for hybrid and electric vehicles.



