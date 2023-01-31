Spices and Seasonings Market Analysis, Statistics and Forecast by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2023 -- The report "Spices and Seasonings Market by Type, Application (Meat & Poultry Products, Snacks & Convenience Food, Soups, Sauces, and Dressings, Bakery & Confectionery, Frozen Products, Beverages), Nature, & Region - Global Trends and Forecast to 2026" The global spices and seasonings market is estimated to be valued at USD 21.3 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 27.4 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.



Globally, the spices & seasonings market is driven by the growing demand for convenience food products, clean label trends, and natural preservatives for the meat industry. However, the growing incidences of adulteration and contamination in the spices exported from developing countries such as India and China are prompting regulatory bodies in Europe and America to strengthen the safety regulations on imported spices and seasonings. Growth in food product innovations to incorporate natural ingredients, increase in demand for health and wellness products, and rise in demand for ethnic and authentic food products are emerging opportunities for the spices & seasonings market.



Rapidly growing fast-food industry and increasing demand for convenience food propagating the demand.



The changing perception of people with regard to processed foods and the technological innovations in spice and seasoning processing techniques have led to an increase in demand for processed products and subsequently to the growth of the spices & seasonings market. Cinnamon is used to flavor a variety of foods, from confections to curries to beverages, and is popular in bakery goods in many places. Cinnamon also contains large amounts of polyphenol antioxidants. The antioxidants in cinnamon have been found to have anti-inflammatory effects; also, consumption of cinnamon is associated with a short-term reduction in blood pressure. All these benefits have significantly increased the consumption of cinnamon across the world.



Meat & Poultry products account for the most share in the global spices & seasonings market.



The meat & poultry products segment accounted for the largest value during the forecast period, probably because spices stimulate the appetite, adds flavor and acts as natural preservatives for meat and poultry products. Different spices and seasonings such as pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, cumin, turmeric, and capsicum are applied to meatloaves, sausages, salamis, and other processed meat & poultry food products. Both fresh and frozen meats can be spiced and marinated before storage. All these factors have resulted in the high use of spices in the preparation of meat products. Hence, resulting in a high market share. Commercial meat processing plants use spice extracts in place of natural spices. Seasonings and spices used for sausage making are usually fresh as most consumers prefer the taste of freshly made food that often comes from spices. Spices such as garlic, pepper, and chili play a crucial role in the antioxidant and natural preservatives in fermented meat products.



Organic spices are preferred as the demand for natural inputs increases.



Organic spices are wholesome, non-GMO, and free of insecticides and pesticides. Organics spices are artificially enhanced to be visually appealing. Since organic species are grown without any usage of harmful chemicals to maintain the plant's phytonutrients properly, the original flavor of spices is preserved. Also, with changing trends in food and a growing interest in the beneficial natural properties of food, consumers take comfort in knowing that their food comes from farms that engage in natural farming practices. For this reason and more, earning the right to use an organic label adds value to brands because it indicates a high-quality product. In the developed regions, such as Europe, the popularity of organic spices is increasing as they are made of natural ingredients and are free from pesticides.



Asia Pacific dominates the market valued at USD 27.4 billion by 2026.



The usage of spices and seasonings in the industrial sector is less in the Asia Pacific region as compared to that in developed regions, which presents food processing industries with considerable untapped potential. The overall economic growth in the Asia Pacific region has led to an increase in urbanization and rapid industrialization, with a resultant rise in per capita income. These factors play a major role in the changing preference of consumers towards value-added food products. The region's improved agricultural growth over the past decade, followed by advancements in the food industry, has provided new opportunities for the spices & seasonings industry. This region has a much-diversified flavor preference wherein consumers are constantly looking for new variants, which will drive the spices & seasonings market. India's spices & seasonings industry has witnessed increasing varieties of value-added spice & seasoning products in the ground, crushed, cracked blended, and dehydrated forms, in bulk and consumer packs.



This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the spices and seasonings market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as the major spices and seasonings manufacturers include McCormick & Company, Inc. (US), Olam International (Singapore), Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), Döhler Group (Germany), SHS Group (Ireland), and Worlée Gruppe (Germany). These players have focused on acquisitions to gain a larger market share in the spices & seasonings market.



