Spices and Seasonings Market Global Outlook, Trends, and Forecast

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The global spices and seasonings market is estimated to be valued at USD 21.3 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 27.4 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Globally, the spices & seasonings market is driven by the growing demand for convenience food products, clean label trends, and natural preservatives for the meat industry. However, the growing incidences of adulteration and contamination in the spices exported from developing countries such as India and China are prompting regulatory bodies in Europe and America to strengthen the safety regulations on imported spices and seasonings. Growth in food product innovations to incorporate natural ingredients, increase in demand for health and wellness products, and rise in demand for ethnic and authentic food products are emerging opportunities for the spices & seasonings market.



Rapidly growing fast-food industry and increasing demand for convenience food propagating the demand



The changing perception of people with regard to processed foods and the technological innovations in spice and seasoning processing techniques have led to an increase in demand for processed products and subsequently to the growth of the spices & seasonings market. Cinnamon is used to flavor a variety of foods, from confections to curries to beverages, and is popular in bakery goods in many places. Cinnamon also contains large amounts of polyphenol antioxidants. The antioxidants in cinnamon have been found to have anti-inflammatory effects; also, consumption of cinnamon is associated with a short-term reduction in blood pressure. All these benefits have significantly increased the consumption of cinnamon across the world.



Meat & Poultry products account for the most share in the global spices & seasonings market



The meat & poultry products segment accounted for the largest value during the forecast period, probably because spices stimulate the appetite, adds flavor and acts as natural preservatives for meat and poultry products. Different spices and seasonings such as pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, cumin, turmeric, and capsicum are applied to meatloaves, sausages, salamis, and other processed meat & poultry food products. Both fresh and frozen meats can be spiced and marinated before storage. All these factors have resulted in the high use of spices in the preparation of meat products. Hence, resulting in a high market share. Commercial meat processing plants use spice extracts in place of natural spices. Seasonings and spices used for sausage making are usually fresh as most consumers prefer the taste of freshly made food that often comes from spices. Spices such as garlic, pepper, and chili play a crucial role in the antioxidant and natural preservatives in fermented meat products.



Europe is the fastest-growing market during the forecast period in the spices and seasonings market



Factors such as the large population and the growing demand for authentic ethnic flavors, the increasing popularity of convenience foods, and growing awareness of the medicinal properties of spices and seasonings are driving the North American market.



Asia Pacific is the dominant region in the global spices & seasonings market. Major countries contributing significantly towards the growth of the region include China, India, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. The rapidly growing fast food industry and young demography in the Asia Pacific region have led to an increase in the consumption of packaged, frozen, and convenience food, which is in turn expected to enhance the growth of the market for spices and seasonings.



