Spicy Romance, Angst and Suspense Collide in Compelling Novels by Zanne Sweeney

Madison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Nobody can deny that romantic fiction has long been a staple of the literary landscape. However, critics and readers alike are often crying out for more unique narratives that don’t succumb to story ‘recycling’. Thankfully, author Zanne Sweeney has hit the scene with gusto to release two romantic novels that elevate the genre to a dynamic new level.



‘Neighbors’ and ‘A Chance for More’ straddle multiple genres to feed readers suspense, angst and erotica while retaining the romantic facets that make the genre great.



Synopses:



‘Neighbors’ - When Grace Jensen’s uncle passes away and leaves her his small ranch in Wyoming; Grace decides its karma giving her a little push to leave the comfort and confines of her small town in New Jersey to start a new chapter in her life. Unfortunately someone isn’t happy about Grace’s arrival, but who and how far will they go to push her back to Jersey?



As Grace balances her job, quirky new friends and a country-fide lifestyle she is unprepared for the sizzling attraction to her neighbor. Blindsided by the explosive heat between them; Grace allows him into her heart and her bed. Confronted with untold secrets, alarming accidents and a man that awakens her deepest desires; Grace will fight for her life and his love.



‘A Chance for More’ - When East Coast residing Shelby Jensen, a cute, headstrong, realist, meets alpha male, Westerner Clay Jones, a good-looking, sexy rancher, sparks fly. They live on opposite ends of the country. He’s a player and she’s loyal to the core. He has a ‘live in the moment’ philosophy and she is a cautious, love leery woman. In spite of these differences, passions erupt when these two strong personalities explore the scorching physical and emotional chemistry connecting them. Should they take A Chance For More?



“The books are somewhat intertwined, so I’d recommend readers diving into ‘Neighbors’ first,” says Sweeney. “It’s very interesting fiction because my characters are just regular people, but of course, they get themselves into less-than-ordinary situations. That’s why I wanted to turn the romantic fiction genre on its head – to shake it up and give readers something wholly unique.”



Continuing, “The erotic undertones of each book give them a kick. In fact, some female readers have caught their husbands reading chapters or even requesting readings at bed time!”



Since their release, both books have garnered rave reviews. For example, one reader was highly complementary of ‘Neighbors’, “I simply loved this book! Having not read a romance novel since college, I picked this book up on a whim and was pleasantly surprised. The passion and heat between the two main characters, Grace and Jed is palpable. Their attraction immediately draws you in and makes you want more and more. Surrounding their passion is an inspiring story about a courageously, strong woman, willing to leave everything behind and start a new life for herself. The story is entertaining, mysterious and steamy. As a woman I really enjoyed reading it. Sweeney knows what women want!”



Discussing ‘A Chance for More’, one reviewer adds, “I am glad I had the chance to read "A Chance For More". I love how the story weaves into "Neighbors" yet is also able to stand alone. Romance, mystery and a wonderful way to spend an afternoon.”



Both books are available now:



‘Neighbors’ - http://amzn.to/1fJ8wch.

‘A Chance for More’ - http://amzn.to/1hH3IZa.



About Zanne Sweeney

Zanne Sweeney is a graduate from Kent State University. She is a teacher, and coach, who loves to write stories that she hopes her readers won't want to put down.



When she's not teaching, coaching, or writing, Zanne loves to spend time with her family and fun loving friends. She is a novice photographer, a consummate sports fan, and is never without a book to read.