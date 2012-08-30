Spider Vein Treatment Using the Newly Developed 'Bristle TM' Needle With the VeinGogh Device

Jacksonville Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- The ‘Bristle’ needle allows your doctor to treat small red veins that are often difficult to inject with sclerotherapy medication. The needle can be used anywhere on the body. By using this specially designed needle, the vein wall is sealed off.



On May 11, 2012, Refine USA, received clearance for its VeinGogh medical device for lower limb spider veins and telangiectasia from the FDA. Ohmic thermolysis is not laser or light-based, it is the process of using electrical resistivity to deliver a microburst of high frequency energy into the vessel via the new patent pending Bristle TM attachment. The energy is instantly converted to heat, which coagulates the blood and collapses the vessel wall, while minimizing damage to the surrounding skin.



Dr. Ronald Bush, MD, FACS, is the Medical Director of veinexperts, a nationally recognized group of physicians specializing in the treatment of venous diseases. Dr. Bush is a board certified vascular surgeon, who has done extensive research in the field of venous disease and published numerous articles.



