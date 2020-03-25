Spike in the Surfing Demand to Add Considerable Momentum to the Growth of Global Surfboard Market

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The surfboard market is gaining prominence and cementing its steps firmly on the steps of growth for a while. It may observe steady growth during the forecast period 2019-2029. A surfboard is used for enjoying the surfing activity on gigantic ocean waves. The demand for surfing has seen a surge over the years. This is because of the plethora of benefits surfing offers. It improves cardiovascular health and releases mood-improving endorphins. Factors such as rising cases of heart attacks and mental depression are responsible for individuals being attracted to surfing. Furthermore, increasing awareness about fitness is also another vital factor for the growing demand for surfing.



The surfboard market is a highly competitive market with the presence of several manufacturers. Therefore, new manufacturers find it difficult to enter this market. For this, new players forge partnerships and mergers. This, in turn, helps new players to sustain in this competitive atmosphere. In contrast, established players acquire various businesses to keep their consistent dominance in the surfboard market.



Millennial and Generation Z population key drivers of the Surfboard Market



A majority of the youth population indulges in surfing activities. An increase in various events and championships by numerous associations is the reason for maximum youth indulgence in the sport. Busy lifestyle and increasing stress among the youth has also prompted the growth of the surfboard market. This is because of the various mental benefits surfing has.



Advanced surfboards attracting further attention



Manufacturers in the surfboard market are consistently focusing on developing new and sturdy surfboards that are advanced in terms of materials as well. For instance, surfboards having more fins (skegs) at the board's bottom rear is a recent advancement. This improves the steering stability. In addition, advanced surfboards contain materials like polystyrene and polyurethane. Thus, these materials result in a sturdy and light surfboard. This, in turn, improves the durability and performance of the surfboard as well as surfing.



Manufacturers are also focusing on launching products with advanced design and features. Surfboards having nose-less crafts, angular trails, and straight rails are cementing their positions in the surfboard market. These surfboards are in demand because they reduce the drag, and increase the speed on the waves.



A rise in demand of waveless surfboards is also propelling growth in the surfboard market. The development of Ravik S, a battery-charged surfboard by Awake, a leading surfboard company is a classic instance of the growing technological advancement in the surfboard market. It has a top speed of about 34 mph and has 20-45 minutes of operating capacity on a single charge. It has the ability to let the user enjoy the fun of surfing without waves.



Para surfing gaining popularity



Para surfing, also known as adaptive surfing, is a form of surfing associated with disabled people. Para surfing is a proven method for improving the well-being of disabled people through its immense benefits. Because of these reasons, para surfing is steadily gaining prominence. Various associations are coming forward to organize Para surfing events to encourage disabled people to take advantage of the sport. These factors, in turn, may improve the growth rate of the surfboard market to a great extent.



Regionally, the global surfboard market is spread mainly in Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America may experience exponential growth during the forecast period. The growing trend of adventure sports in the region is one of the factors that may spur the growth rate of the surfboard market. The rising disposable income of the individuals may contribute to the growth of the surfboard market.



