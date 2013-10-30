Spiked Leather Dog Collars from Collar Planet Add Style and Comfort to Your Pet's Wardrobe

Sparta, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- People who love their four-legged companions are always ready to outfit their dogs and cats with fashionable yet elegant cloths and accessories. The online pet boutique Collar Planet offers an extensive line of high-quality, stylish t-shirts, sports apparel and nylon dog collars at reasonable rates. Dog collars are never removed, and therefore pet owners should select them after considering quality, comfort and durability.



Collar Planet showcases a wide range of standard quality spiked leather dog collars and others to suit the requirements of pets and their owners. Online shoppers can choose from among hundreds of different varieties of sunglasses and bow tie dog collar suiting every occasion and season.



Several people consider their four-legged companions a part of their family. Hence they love to provide them with beautiful accessories and cloths. The online boutique Collar Planet features jeweled, leather, embroidered, animal print, metallic, lighted LED, bandana and martingale dog collar. All products listed at this pet boutique are said to be developed uniquely with high-quality materials and techniques to ensure the safety of dogs as well as cats.



The smart and elegant collections of spiked dog collars are available in various colors as well as sizes, and appear to enhance the cuteness and style of these furry friends. The wide range of fashionable bling dog collars and related accessories attracts hundreds of shoppers and pet lovers.



The website says, “We want to be sure that you're getting the perfect collar that both you and your furry friend will love and enjoy for years to come, this is why we've put together one of the most comprehensive selections available anywhere.”



Apart from dog collars, the online pet boutique offers dog sports gear, costumes, holiday pet wear, pet jewelry, cat collars, pet ID tags, collar charms, dog apparel, sunglasses, harnesses, leashes, cooling/dog waste removal products, pet beds, furniture, pet travel carrier and so on. In addition, Collar Planet also stocks Natures Embrace Aromatherapy All Natural Flea Spray, Stress Relief Mist and Therapy Healing Cream for pets.



Pampering a dog or a cat is not just enough; like humans these cute creatures also need care, comfort and protection. The online store Collar Planet is just the right place to shop for meeting the needs of your furry companions.



To get more information about spiked leather dog collars, visit http://www.collarplanetonline.com



About Collar Planet

Collar Planet is an online pet boutique established in the year 2008 with the aim of providing high-quality, unique dog collars and different pet supplies. Collar Planet supports the Sun coast Animal League and Humane Society of Tampa Bay and Pinellas County.



Media Contact



Collar Planet

Tel: (888) 948-2345

Email: collarplanet@aol.com

URL: http://www.collarplanetonline.com