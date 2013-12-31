Spike's Trophies and Awards Announce New Specials for 2014

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- For the past 80 years, Spike’s Trophies and Awards have served the greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. Originally founded in 1929, Spike’s Trophies and Awards started in humble beginnings. Now, Spike’s Trophies and Awards has become an industry leading provider of everything from sports awards to promotional products. The year is coming to a close and 2013 is almost gone. The New Year is sure to bring a ton of fun and excitement. Spring sports will be here in no time. Now, Spike’s Trophies and Awards have announced new specials for the upcoming year.



It is hard to believe that 2013 is already over. Although winter seemed to just start, spring will be here in a flash and so will all the sporting fun that accompanies the season. Spike’s is already gearing up for baseball, softball, and lacrosse. In fact, Spike’s is offering specials on baseball, softball, and lacrosse uniforms. Teams interested in uniform specials can contact Kurt Boardman at KBoardman@gospikes.com for more information.



In 2014, Spike’s is also offering some great deals on plaques. Whether it is for team sports or for business recognition, Spike’s are offering beautiful plaques that start at just $52. Customers can simply use the promotional code “recognize” to ensure the best price. Plus, set-up is free with plaque orders from Spike’s. Finally, for those who forgot to send a gift during the holiday season, Spike’s still has some great deals on holiday baskets and customizable blankets. Whatever the year ahead may bring, Spike’s Trophies and Awards is excited about the New Year and can’t wait to help customers feel the same way.



About Spike’s

Spike’s appreciates every opportunity their customers provide them. Also, they always take the time to humbly thank their customers for entrusting them with the duty of designing, creating, manufacturing, and providing the symbols of recognition and excellence they desire.



To hear more please visit http://secure.gospikes.com/.