Spike's Trophies and Awards Announces Huge Tee-Shirt Sale

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- For over 80 years, Spike’s Trophies and Awards have been proudly serving the greater Philadelphia area. In 1929, nobody would have guessed that Spike’s Trophies and Awards would have expanded so quickly. Now, Spikes has become an industry leading provider of awards and medals in PA. Plus, several years ago Spike's decided to take their talents across the bridge and have quickly become the preferred retailer for New Jersey Sports Awards. The summer of 2013 is almost gone. The academic and sports season will be underway in a matter of days. Now, Spike’s Trophies and Awards are offering some major savings on custom print tee-shirts.



Although the staff at Spike’s Trophies and Awards loves the summer, they truly can't wait until school is back in session. Regardless of how some students may complain, there are fewer things in life more exciting than the start of a new school year. The new school year is a chance to make new friends and teammates. There is no better way to show school or team camaraderie than by creating custom tee-shirts for everyone to wear.



Friday nights will soon be about football. Spike’s Trophies and Awards can make enough custom tees to fill the bleachers. Whether it is a catchy slogan or simply the team mascot, Spike’s Trophies and Awards can print it on a tee-shirt. Now, customers can take advantage of some major savings on custom tee-shirts. In fact, right now, white-tees are only $3.50 when 50 or more are being ordered. Online, customer can put in the promotional code "tees" to receive the discounted price. Plus, online, customers can upload images that they'd like printed on their shirts. Whatever the occasion may be, Spike’s Trophies and Awards will make the tee-shirt to go with it.



About Spike’s

Spike’s appreciates every opportunity their customers provide them. Also, they always take the time to humbly thank their customers for entrusting them with the duty of designing, creating, manufacturing, and providing the symbols of recognition and excellence they desire.



To hear more please visit http://secure.gospikes.com/.