Spike's Trophies and Awards Now Offering Free Embroidery on Fleeces

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Fall is here and so are the cool temperatures. Americans love spending time outdoors during the autumn season. Whether it is cheering on the local high school football team or heading out with the family to a pumpkin patch, there is plenty to do outside in the fall. However, the Friday night lights and the hot apple cider alone won’t be enough to keep people warm. Thankfully, Spike’s Trophies and Awards are offering some great fall specials on fleeces. Plus, fleeces are eligible for free embroidery.



Spike’s Trophies and Awards have been helping sports teams, clubs, and other community based activities for over eighty years. Spike’s Trophies and Awards have built a reputation as a premier provider of products including: basketball, football, baseball, soccer, swimming, and golf awards for New Jersey and Pennsylvania customers. However, Spike’s Trophies and Awards also offer promotional products and corporate awards. In fact, a simple visit to their website will show the true magnitude of customizable products available through Spike’s Trophies and Awards.



This fall, customers have an excellent opportunity to take advantage of savings on custom embroidered fleeces. Starting at $24.99, fleeces are available in a variety of sizes and colors. Every fleece is extremely stylish and is equipped with a front zipper. Standard sizes are extra small through extra large. For a small additional fee, sizes can be purchased all the way through 6 extra large. Fleeces come in seven different colors. Customers can use the promotional code “autumn” for their free custom embroidery. A fleece is the perfect clothing item to build camaraderie amongst a team. Whether a customer needs golf trophies in New Jersey or custom fleeces, Spike’s Trophies and Awards offers it all.



About Spike’s

Spike’s appreciates every opportunity their customers provide them. Also, they always take the time to humbly thank their customers for entrusting them with the duty of designing, creating, manufacturing, and providing the symbols of recognition and excellence they desire.



To hear more please visit http://secure.gospikes.com/