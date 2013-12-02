Spike's Trophies and Awards Now Offering Holiday Gift Baskets

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- The holiday season of 2013 is officially underway. Once again, Black Friday proved to be a major event for shoppers in the United States. In fact, over Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, retail sales were up 2.3% from 2012. A whopping $12.3 billion in total retail sales occurred over the Black Friday shopping craze. However, as always, millions of Americans opted to avoid the chaos associated with Black Friday. Thankfully, this year, Spike’s Trophies and Awards have the perfect gift item for those who missed out on the Black Friday specials. Spike’s Trophies and Awards are now offering a variety of holiday gift baskets.



Spike’s Trophies and Awards have proudly served the greater Philadelphia area for over eight decades. Primarily known as a premier provider of trophies and awards, Spike’s offers products for more than just athletes. In fact, Spike’s Trophies and Awards offer promotional products, corporate awards, and a wide variety of other goods. Now, Spike’s Trophies and Awards have the perfect gift item for the holiday season of 2013. Whether it is for someone who lives far away or for the annual holiday party, Spike’s Trophies and Awards’ holiday baskets are the perfect gift.



Spike’s Trophies and Awards are offering twelve different holiday gift baskets. Plus, certain gift baskets start as low as $30.99. Not only is each gift basket unique and thoughtful, but they are also affordable. Plus, there is something for everyone. There are a number of baskets for chocolate lovers, nut lovers, fruit lovers, and everyone else. In fact, there is even a special “Taste of Philly” basket. Spike’s Trophies and Awards have a holiday gift basket that will leave everyone happy this holiday season.



About Spike’s

Spike’s appreciates every opportunity their customers provide them. Also, they always take the time to humbly thank their customers for entrusting them with the duty of designing, creating, manufacturing, and providing the symbols of recognition and excellence they desire.



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