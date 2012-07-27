Spike's Trophies Announce New Laser Engraved Acrylic Triangle Awards

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- Spike's Trophies is nationally recognized as one of the leading and most experienced manufacturers of Recognition, Promotional Products and Signage services. The trophy company now offers free set up and engraving, with laser engraved Acrylic Triangle Awards. The Philadelphia trophy and plaque manufacturers are a tried and tested partner.



A spokesperson of Spike's Trophies stated, “They distinguish themselves from the rest by offering the best products with assured satisfaction. They are glad to be partnering with you and assisting customers, in developing and executing successful recognition and marketing programs. This time they have come up with laser engraved Acrylic Triangle Awards, with free set up and engraving. Apart from this, they produce different types of awards such as plaques, metals and other gifts. They humbly thank you for entrusting us with the responsibility of designing, creating, manufacturing and providing these symbols of recognition and excellence. They appreciate every opportunity you provide us.”



Spike's Trophies has many state-of-the-art, in-house capabilities to serve you. These resources help them respond quickly with 24 hour service for a client's recognition and promotional product and signage needs. Spike's has a vast stock of award options that can be provided with same day service, in addition to the ability of creating any custom recognition product that one can dream of.



The company has been providing a wide range of high quality products and awards to businesses and organizations of all sizes since 1929. It was over 80 years ago that Myer "Spike" Shandleman founded Spike's, with a commitment to speed, service and dependability. And with every order they fulfill, they still carry on the founder's commitment today.



To learn more visit http://secure.gospikes.com/