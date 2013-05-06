Spike's Trophies & Awards Announces May Specials on Golf and Swim Products

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- The warm weather sports are well underway such as golf, swimming, baseball, and many others that can be enjoyed while soaking in the summer rays. With every season comes an end, and no matter what level the sport is being played at there is always recognition and accomplishments that should be made aware of. So, before it is too late, take advantage of Spike’s Trophies & Awards web specials on the bronze resin golfer trophy, micro polo for men and women, as well as swim trophies.



The bronze resin golfer can be purchased for as low as $59.00, where there are two sizes to choose from, 10 inches and 12 inches. The trophy has a unique antique finish that has a strong emphasis on the finest details, making it a high-end rivaled golf sculpture. The statue has a metal tone plate and a blank plaque at the foot of the golfer that can be personalized for any circumstance. This is a great web special from Spike’s Trophies and makes for the perfect award for a golf tournament. Their micro polo’s for both men and women are available. The shirt is only $19.95 and is moisture wicking, which is perfect for a hot day under the sun while traveling the course. It comes in a variety of colors such as black, dark green, light blue, navy, etc. with the option of free embroidery.



These web specials are a great opportunity to save on summer tournaments in the golfing and swimming arena. The swimming trophy comes in both circle and oval shape for both male and female figures. These trophies can also be personalized on the “real” marble base. When looking to get awards engraved in Philadelphia go online and visit Spike’s Trophies & Awards web specials for the month of May and start saving.



About Spike’s

