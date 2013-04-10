Spike's Trophies & Awards Is Now Offering Silipint at New Low Price

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Since 1929, Spike’s Trophies & Awards has been providing custom promotional products, signage, apparel and awards. They are now proud to announce that they are offering the world’s first silicone pint glass at a new price as low as $7.99. The unbreakable glass is FDA approved and 100% made from food grade silicone. For business owners who are looking for an unbreakable 16oz glass for their restaurant, or a new promotional product for any type of giveaway, the Silipint is the solution.



Known for their basketball awards in Philadelphia along with various other engravings, this glass can be a great gift. The Silipint has the ability to be put in the dishwasher, freezer, oven, and even in the microwave. Spike’s Trophies sees this as the perfect solution for eliminating broken glass or throwing away disposable cups. For those who aren’t sold on the indestructible Silipint, they can try running over it with a car or bounce it on a surface. The glasses can be purchased in numerous colors such as blue, frost, lime, and orange. For a limited quantity for a small business 72+ start at $9.37 a glass, while 1,152+ are only $7.99.



These glasses are completely safe, non-toxic and non-bacterial making them extremely functional and safe. The universal eco-friendly glassware is portable for any occasions whether one is going on a picnic, or has a restaurant with an outdoor patio area. Not only are these pint glasses safe, but they are also a great insulator keeping coffee hot and ice teas cold. The professionals at Spike’s Trophies will be able to put a businesses logo on the Silipint glasses creating brand awareness for everyone who comes into contact with one.



About Spike’s

Spike’s appreciates every opportunity their customers provide them. Also, they always take the time to humbly thank their customers for entrusting them with the duty of designing, creating, manufacturing, and providing the symbols of recognition and excellence they desire.



