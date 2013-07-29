Spike's Trophies & Awards Now Offering American Made Promotional Items

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- The United States economy has been in a slump for over a decade. Several massive collapses in the stock market, accompanied by major corruption in the banking industry, have led to difficult times for millions of Americans. The housing market has been struggling for years and many people owe more money on their mortgage than their house is worth. Many Americans have been hopeful that the economy would turn around, yet unemployment rates have remained extremely high. Although consumers have such a wide variety of options in the United States, most of those products are being manufactured outside of the country. Now, Spike’s Trophies & Awards is offering items that have been made in the United States.



Spike’s Trophies & Awards have been meeting the needs of sports teams and clubs for over eighty years. Over the years, many changes have occurred within the manufacturing industry. In today’s current global economy, most of the consumable goods within the United States are produced in foreign countries. Thankfully, through education and self-realization, many consumers are beginning to realize the importance of buying American made products. Products made in foreign countries will most likely make up the majority of an American consumer’s purchases. However, when consumers are aware of the point of origin for their purchases they may be able to find some American made products that will suit their needs.



Spike’s Trophies & Awards have been offering baseball, football, soccer, and golf awards in New Jersey for over eighty years. Spike’s offers much more than sports medals in PA. In fact, Spike’s has a full line of promotional products that can help any business owner advertise at a relatively low cost. Now, Spike’s Trophies & Awards is offering American made promotional products. Spending money on American made goods is naturally beneficial to the economy. Especially in today’s market, many companies are looking to use promotional items that are manufactured in the U.S. Spike Trophies & Awards can help customize American made promotional items. These items will not only look great, but they’ll also let the consumer know that the promoter cares about helping Americans.



About Spike’s

Spike’s appreciates every opportunity their customers provide them. Also, they always take the time to humbly thank their customers for entrusting them with the duty of designing, creating, manufacturing, and providing the symbols of recognition and excellence they desire.



To hear more please visit http://secure.gospikes.com/.