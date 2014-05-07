Spike's Trophies & Awards Now Offering Variety of Crystal Awards for Spring Sports

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- With spring sports coming to an end at the youth and high school level, coaches and athletic directors are preparing for banquets and ceremonies involving every athlete in their organization. Those who have had an excellent year are deserving of an award or trophy to recognize their achievements. As a nationally recognized and renowned manufacturer of high quality awards, Spike’s Trophies & Awards is pleased to announce they are now offering a variety of crystal awards for spring sport athletes.



Their variety of customized sports awards are laser imprinted by the professionals to create a personalized design, style, and text. With the crystal awards in New Jersey from Spike’s Trophies & Awards, the product will feature an action or activity—a baseball, softball, or lacrosse player, or runner—engraved on the inside, with text and personalization laser printed on the surface of the award. The crystals are highly affordable, and are available bulk packaged for as low as $7.95 each. There are a number of styles to choose from, including a bent crystal, curved, circular, diamond, and a variety of other shapes and sizes to adhere to the demands of their clients.



For those interested in a different style for the most valuable player’s and high recognitions for special achievements, there are a number of acrylic awards to choose from, as well. Striving to provide their customers with the highest quality of acrylic awards in Bucks County, they offer same day service if ordering at the last minute. There’s no better way to recognize an athlete for stellar performances and recognition for a job well done than by ordering quality trophies and awards from Spike’s.



Celebrating 85 years in 2014, customers can find a number of promotional products and affordable sportswear on the site. To hear more about their products, or to order awards for the spring sports banquet, be sure to browse their website today and see what catches the eye.



About Spike’s

Spike’s appreciates every opportunity their customers provide them. Also, they always take the time to humbly thank their customers for entrusting them with the duty of designing, creating, manufacturing, and providing the symbols of recognition and excellence they desire.



To hear more, please visit http://secure.gospikes.com/.