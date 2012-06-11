Spilkia Dentistry Announces Cosmetic Dentistry

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- If anybody is in need of cosmetic dentistry services, there is a great amount of sophisticated treatments that can help give them the smile they have always dreamed of. Here at David Spilkia Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, they offer these services at affordable prices. From teeth whitening and Lumineers, to white filings and porcelain veneers. Each service is performed by experienced professionals who go above and beyond to make them feel comfortable and relaxed. Cosmetic dentistry can transform the whole life, and oftentimes the process is painless and quick.



Innovative Cosmetic Dentistry



Spilkia Dentistry wants its patients to leave feeling confident and satisfied with the results of their new, healthy smile. Spilkia Dentistry is proud to offer an innovative and revolutionary cosmetic dentistry practice to their patients. With their commitment to excellence and consistent advancement in knowledge and technology, they have established a reputation as a leading dental practitioner in the Philadelphia and Northeast Philadelphia areas.



Teeth Whitening and Bleaching



At David Spilkia Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, they specialize in painless procedures that can truly make all the difference. One of the most popular procedures is teeth whitening. If teeth have been stained over time from things such as soda, coffee or smoking, a teeth-whitening session may be just what they need to achieve the glistening white smile they have always wanted. One can reverse time and damage with teeth whitening sessions as it is quick, easy and affordable.



If one is unhappy with their smile, isn’t confident when meeting new people, there is hope, and it is only a phone call away. Never again will you have to feel frustrated or need to hide your smile. We take great pride in being able to offer our patients something so priceless. For more information on their cosmetic dentistry practices including teeth whitening and veneers for residents of Philadelphia and Northeast Philadelphia, contact us today.



About David Spilkia Family and Cosmetic Dentistry

Dr. Spilkia was born and raised in Queens, New York. After high school and college at The City College of New York, he attended dental school at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 1983. He practiced in New York for several years before relocating to the Philadelphia area, and established his private practice in 1988.