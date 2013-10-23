Spin Rewriter Launches Revolutionary 4.0 Version

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Spin Rewriter, the popular article spinning software widely regarded as the best in the industry, will be launching a new version today for thousands of eagerly awaiting webmasters and Internet marketers.



The new Spin Rewriter 4 is guaranteed to be even better than its predecessors, and it takes meaning-extraction and synonym-selection to new heights beyond the reach of its competitors. Its ability to perform sentence structure manipulation is astonishingly advanced, and the newly designed Export system makes sure that users export only articles that are unique enough according to Google standards, and also sufficiently interesting and readable for actual human readers.



These features are the results of a newly designed scientific approach to article spinning called Emulated Natural Language (ENL) semantic spinning. This is the creative brainchild of SmileyTech Solutions, a team of select programmers and experts in natural language processing, and it is the perfect tool for Internet marketers and webmaster to save an amazing amount of time and expense for SEO purposes.



The main difference between Spin Rewriter and its competition is the level of complexity and understanding they can generate. Other programs merely replace certain words with synonyms, and are unable to understand the text to generate more accurate versions of the original article.



“This software is fantastic,” gushed Warren Breakwell of MyGolfMadeEasy.com in his Spin Rewriter 4 Review. The new Spin Rewriter 4, he said, is “streets ahead of the competition. Great software, super easy to use and incredibly fast.”



Anthony Nguyen, a professional Internet Marketer, also regards Spin Rewriter 4 as not just the best version ever but also the “best article spinning tool available to Internet marketers” in his own Spin Rewriter 4 Review.



Visit the Official Spin Rewriter 4 website here.



Every Spin Rewriter 4 Review is effusive in its praise, with many reviewers noting the amazing increase in the number of daily visitors they received on their websites in a short amount of time. Others also note the considerable boost in passive income resulting from the use of this new article spinner.



About Spin Rewriter 4

Spin Rewriter 4 is the latest version of the article spinning software from SmileyTech Solutions, a leading maker of tools and solutions for Internet marketers and Webmasters.



Media Contact:

John Ng

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