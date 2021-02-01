New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- Spina bifida is a congenital condition that usually occurs as a result of a mutation in the spinal cord. The condition is more prevalent among Hispanics and Caucasians. Females are more likely to get affected than males. This causes a defect in the formation and closure of the backbone, which protects the spinal cord. It often causes damage to the spinal cord and nerves around it. The Global Spina Bifida market is forecast to reach USD 3.90 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



R. Bard, Inc., Boston Scientific, B. Braun Melsungen AG, C. B. Fleet, Covidien Private Ltd., Cook Medical, Fujifilm, Medline Industries, KARL STORZ, Olympus Corporation, and Medtronic.



Market Drivers



The global spina bifida market is experiencing rapid growth due to technological advancements. Key players in the market are focusing on the development of more innovative technologies for the treatment of spina bifida. Moreover, the increasing awareness regarding the disorder and its effect is driving the market size of the global spina bifida market. Awareness related to spina bifida, rise in per capita income, favorable regulatory guidelines, the surge in adoption rate, expanding government assistance, and improved policies are the major factors leading to the growth of the global spina bifida market.



Regional landscape



North America and Europe account for significant shares in the global spina bifida market. Technological advancements and the rise in awareness about the treatment and management of congenital diseases are key factors driving the market size in these regions. Following these regions, the Asia Pacific is also expected to show significant growth in the forecast period due to technological advancement and increased population.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Spina Bifida market, according to Disease Type, Treatment, Diagnosis, End-user, and Region:



Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Myelomeningocele

Occulta

Closed neural tube defects

Meningocele



Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Medical procedures

Surgeries

Oral Medications

Others



Diagnosis Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Ultrasound

Blood tests

Amniocentesis

Others



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Hospital

Clinics

Diagnostic centers

Pharmacies

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Spina Bifida Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Spina Bifida Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Technological advancement in the healthcare sector



4.2.2.2. The rising awareness about the condition



4.2.2.3. The elevating government support



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Side-effects associated with surgeries



4.2.3.2. High treatment cost



