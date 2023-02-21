Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2023 -- Overview:



Spina bifida is a congenital disorder that occurs when the spinal column does not close properly during embryonic development, causing nerve damage and developmental problems. Spina bifida can affect the spinal cord, vertebral arches, and meninges. The treatment of spina bifida requires a multidisciplinary approach that involves neurosurgeons, pediatric surgeons, pediatricians, physical therapists, and rehabilitation specialists.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent DataM Intelligence analysis, the worldwide "Spina Bifida Treatment Market" is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



The market for spina bifida treatment has grown significantly in recent years due to the increasing incidence of the disease and the growing demand for medical devices and treatments. The increasing geriatric population, the growing awareness about the disease, and the increasing incidence of neural tube defects are some of the factors driving the growth of the market.



Restraints:



However, the condition's genesis is likely to be the result of a combination of dietary and environmental risk factors, such as folate (vitamin B-9) deficiency and nutrition. Obesity, diabetes, and a lack of folate are all thought to be risk factors for the disease's development. Analysis of the Global Spine Bifida Treatment Market.



Segmentation Analysis:



Spina Bifida Treatment Market is Segmented By Disease Type, Treatment, End-User



By Disease Type:



- Myelomeningecele

- Occulta

- Closed neural tube defects

- Meningocele



By Treatment:



- Medical Procedures

- Surgeries

- Oral Medications

- Others



By End-User:



- Hospital

- Clinics

- Diagnostic Centers

- Pharmacies

- Others



Competitive Landscape:



The spine bifida treatment market is very competitive, with both local and worldwide players present. Some of the important companies that are contributing to the market's growth include



- Boston Scientific

- B.Braun

- Convatech

- BD

- Cardinal

- Teleflex

- Wellspect

- Cook Medical

- Strive Medical

- Hollister



The key players are using various growth strategies, such as product releases, acquisitions, and partnerships, to contribute to the worldwide growth of the spine bifida treatment market.



Regional Market:



Geographically, the market for spina bifida treatment is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market due to the increasing incidence of the disease, the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing demand for medical devices.



