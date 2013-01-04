Spinal Devices and Biologics Market in the US 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Spinal Devices and Biologics market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 1.2 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the development of better and longer-lasting implants. The Spinal Devices and Biologics market in the US has also been witnessing increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgery. However, the reduction in reimbursements for spinal procedures could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Spinal Devices and Biologics Market in the US 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses the US market; it also covers the Spinal Devices and Biologics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Depuy Inc., Medtronic Inc., NuVasive Inc., Stryker Corp., and Synthes Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Abbott Laboratories, Alphatec Spine Inc., Amedica Corp., Biomet Inc., Blackstone Medical Inc., Cervitech Inc., Facet Solutions Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corp., NuVasive Inc., Orthofix International NV, Orthovita Inc., Osteotech Inc., Scient'x Groupe SAS (Alphatec), SeaSpine Inc. (Integra), and Zimmer Inc.



