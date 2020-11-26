New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- Spinal Devices Market Industry Forecast To 2027



The research report titled 'Global Spinal Devices Market 2020 by Product Types, Applications, Regions, and Forecast to 2027' published by Reports and Data is a detailed overview of the market. The report furnishes the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.



Spinal Devices Market Size – USD 11.52 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.5%, Market Trends – Increase in geriatric population



The report contains an in-depth analysis of the market under the recent COVID-19 impact. The pandemic has affected the economic landscape of the world dynamically. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic. The report also discusses the present and future impact of COVID-19.



Brief Overview of the Market:



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.



The report also discusses the key players involved in the market, such as Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, NuVasive Inc., Alphatec Spine Inc., Globus Medical, RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., Captiva Spine LLC, and Paragon Medical as well as new entrants in the market. The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.



The report includes analysis of regional supply, type and application-based demands, major players, and sales estimation from 2020-2027.



Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Fusion Devices

Non-Fusion Devices

Spinal Electrical Simulation Devices



Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Degenerative Disc Disease

Traumas & Fractures

Complex Deformity

Others



Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Spinal Devices market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or service specifications, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities



The report is updated with recent changes in the global trends, economic scenario, and opportunities due to the pandemic. The report also provides an accurate analysis of growth prospects by applying analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.



