Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The global spinal fusion devices market is projected to reach USD 8.45 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. A rapidly rising global geriatric population will be a critical factor driving the growth of this market. According to the United Nations, around 16% of the world's population will be over the age of 65 by 2050. In North America and Europe, close to 25% of the population will be aged. Aged people are highly vulnerable to various kinds of injuries and spinal cord injuries are one of the most common afflictions of old age. For instance, a study published in the Lancet journal showed that in the US, the average age of patients who suffered from spinal cord damage rose from 40 years to 50 years in just two decades. This shows that as geriatric population increases, the risk of spinal cord injuries also rises in tandem, thereby spiking the demand for spinal arthrodesis devices in the long-run.
Leading Players operating in the Spinal Fusion Devices Market are:
DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)
Aesculap, Inc. (B. Braun Melsungen AG)
Stryker
Alphatec Spine, Inc.
RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.
Zimmer Biomet
Medtronic
NuVasive, Inc.
North America to Hold a Commanding Position; Europe to Display Healthy Growth Pattern
With a revenue generation of USD 3.02 billion in 2018, North America is poised to dominate the spinal fusion devices market share. This will be a result of increasing incidence of chronic pain in the U.S. and a ready adoption of advanced spinal fusion implant devices. In Europe, a rising demand for 3D printed medical devices and a growing proclivity towards minimally invasive procedures will drive the market for spine fusion implants in the continent. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience soaring demand for spinal fusion devices owing to the rising prevalence of degenerative spinal disorders and steadily evolving reimbursement policies. In Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, improving healthcare infrastructure will mainly fuel the market for spinal fusion implants in these regions.
Market Segmentation:
By Product Type
Cervical Devices
Thoracolumbar Devices
Interbody Devices
Biologics
By Disease Indication
Degenerative Disc Disease
Complex Deformity
Traumas & Fractures
Others
By End User
Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Specialty Clinics
Others
By Geography
North America (U.S. and Canada)
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East and Africa ( South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
