Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- The global spinal fusion devices market is projected to reach USD 8.45 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. A rapidly rising global geriatric population will be a critical factor driving the growth of this market. According to the United Nations, around 16% of the world's population will be over the age of 65 by 2050. In North America and Europe, close to 25% of the population will be aged. Aged people are highly vulnerable to various kinds of injuries and spinal cord injuries are one of the most common afflictions of old age. For instance, a study published in the Lancet journal showed that in the US, the average age of patients who suffered from spinal cord damage rose from 40 years to 50 years in just two decades. This shows that as geriatric population increases, the risk of spinal cord injuries also rises in tandem, thereby spiking the demand for spinal arthrodesis devices in the long-run.



In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Spinal Fusion Devices Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Spinal Fusion Devices Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.



Key Players Operating in The Spinal Fusion Devices Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Aesculap, Inc. (B. Braun Melsungen AG)

Stryker

Alphatec Spine, Inc.

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

NuVasive, Inc.



Growing Adoption of Surgical Robots for Spinal Injuries to Prove Favorable for the Market



There is an increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, prompting many hospitals to adopt robots for performing surgical procedures for the spinal treatments. As a result, manufacturers are now increasingly engaging in developing novel robotic technologies to aid surgeons perform tricky spinal cord surgeries with greater ease and accuracy. Thus, emergence of robotics in healthcare is, therefore, expected to shape the spinal fusion devices market trends during the forecast period.



North America to Hold a Commanding Position; Europe to Display Healthy Growth Pattern



With a revenue generation of USD 3.02 billion in 2018, North America is poised to dominate the spinal fusion devices market share. This will be a result of increasing incidence of chronic pain in the U.S. and a ready adoption of advanced spinal fusion implant devices. In Europe, a rising demand for 3D printed medical devices and a growing proclivity towards minimally invasive procedures will drive the market for spine fusion implants in the continent. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience soaring demand for spinal fusion devices owing to the rising prevalence of degenerative spinal disorders and steadily evolving reimbursement policies. In Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, improving healthcare infrastructure will mainly fuel the market for spinal fusion implants in these regions.



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence of Key Spinal Diseases - For Key Countries/Regions

Regulatory Scenario - For Key Countries/Regions

Reimbursement Scenario - For Key Countries/Regions

New Product Launches

Key industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Key Industry Trends

Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

Cervical Devices

Thoracolumbar Devices

Interbody Devices

Biologics

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication

Degenerative Disc Disease

Complex Deformity

Traumas & Fractures

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Spinal Fusion Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

TOC Continued…



