Spinal Fusion Devices Market Share 2027 by Top Manufacturers Involved Braun Melsungen, Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Exactech, Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- The spinal fusion devices are extensively used to correct the deformities in the spine and are used to perform a spinal fusion in two or more vertebrae. The growing requirement for less invasive spinal surgeries and the increasing incidences of spinal disorders is boosting the adoption of spinal fusion devices. The global Spinal Fusion Devices Market is forecasted to be worth USD 8.90 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.5%, as per the latest study by Emergen Research.



Key participants include: Braun Melsungen, Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Exactech, Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Medtronic PLC, Globus Medical, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Orthofix International N.V., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., among others.



Market Drivers

The growth of the market is predominantlypropelled by the rising elderly populace and their increasing requirement for advanced spine care. Advancements in the spinal surgical interventions and the augmenting demand for spinal fusion devices are further adding traction to market growth. Additionally, the growing demand and preference for minimally invasive spinal procedures, shorter hospital stays, and quick recovery are further anticipated to boost the need for the devices, thereby expanding the market scope. Moreover, the increasing investments for advancement in R&D activities and the improvements in the healthcare sector worldwide are further stimulating the industry growth.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Cervical Fixation Devices

- Thoracolumbar Devices

- Interbody Fusion Devices

- Biologics



Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

- Open Spine Surgery



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Specialty Clinics

- Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

- Others



Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to lead the market throughout the estimated timeframe owing to the growing elderly patient pool, augmented need for proper spine care, and the state-of-the-art tech in the healthcare industry. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the rapidly growing market owing to the increasing healthcare budget, financial support from the government for healthcare infrastructure improvement, high occurrences of spinal disorders, and the rising medical tourism.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

- What is the expected market size of the Spinal Fusion Devices market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027? What will be the growth rate of the industry during the estimated period?

- What are the major driving forces shaping the future of the Spinal Fusion Devices industry worldwide?

- Who are the major vendors in the industry and what are their strategies to reap more profits and reduce costs?

- What are the trends from the past and future that are likely to favor the progress of the Spinal Fusion Devices industry worldwide?

- What are the major threats and challenges that hinder the development of the industry?

- What are the opportunities in store for the business owners operating in the market?



