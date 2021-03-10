Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The global Spinal Fusion Devices Market will be worth USD 8.90 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing condition of spine degeneration among the aging population as people over the age of 65 are more likely to experience symptomatic spinal conditions as a result of natural degeneration. The emergence of better healthcare technology in the emerging economies due to the increasing healthcare budgetary allocation is expected to drive the growth of the spinal fusion devices market over the forecast period. The presence of favorable health insurance coverage for most spinal treatments is a key contributing factor to the increasing demand for spinal fusion surgeries and devices.



The report on global Spinal Fusion Devices market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders' product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.



The global Spinal Fusion Devices market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale.



Key Highlights From The Report

In November 2019, DePuy Synthes Companies launched the SYMPHONY Occipito-Cervico-Thoracic (OCT) System. The newly launched system by the company is expected to help in the surgical treatment of conditions in the neck and upper back. The system includes a set of implants and instruments which can be used for the stabilization of the spine in patients undergoing Posterior Cervical Fusion Surgery.

The thoracolumbar devices segment held the largest market share of 45.3% in 2019. The rising aging population and their increasing demand for spinal care are expected to drive the growth of thoracolumbar devices.

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. The risks associated with open surgeries are contributing to the growing adoption of the Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery by Healthcare professionals.

The Hospitals & Ambulatory segment held the largest market share of the Spinal Fusion Devices in 2019. The presence of favorable health insurance coverage for most of the spinal treatments and the availability of skilled spine surgeons in the hospitals is expected to drive the demand of the segment.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the increasing healthcare budgetary allocation in the emerging economies.

Key participants include Braun Melsungen, Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Exactech, Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Medtronic PLC, Globus Medical, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Orthofix International N.V., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., among others.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cervical Fixation Devices

Thoracolumbar Devices

Interbody Fusion Devices

Biologics

Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

Open Spine Surgery

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Spinal Fusion Devices market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Spinal Fusion Devices market.Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Spinal Fusion Devices market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Spinal Fusion Devices market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Spinal Fusion Devices market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Spinal Fusion Devices market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Spinal Fusion Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Spinal Fusion Devices Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Spinal Fusion Devices Market By Sensor Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Spinal Fusion Devices Market By Network Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Continued…