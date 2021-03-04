Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The global Spinal Fusion Devices Market will be worth USD 8.90 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing condition of spine degeneration among the aging population as people over the age of 65 are more likely to experience symptomatic spinal conditions as a result of natural degeneration. The emergence of better healthcare technology in the emerging economies due to the increasing healthcare budgetary allocation is expected to drive the growth of the spinal fusion devices market over the forecast period. The presence of favorable health insurance coverage for most spinal treatments is a key contributing factor to the increasing demand for spinal fusion surgeries and devices. Moreover, the availability of more skilled spine surgeons is projected to fuel the growth of the market.



The researchers find out why sales of Spinal Fusion Devices are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Spinal Fusion Devices industry.



This report on the global Spinal Fusion Devices Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Spinal Fusion Devices market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Spinal Fusion Devices market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Spinal Fusion Devices industry to give an overall analysis.



Key Highlights From The Report

In November 2019, DePuy Synthes Companies launched the SYMPHONY Occipito-Cervico-Thoracic (OCT) System. The newly launched system by the company is expected to help in the surgical treatment of conditions in the neck and upper back. The system includes a set of implants and instruments which can be used for the stabilization of the spine in patients undergoing Posterior Cervical Fusion Surgery.

The thoracolumbar devices segment held the largest market share of 45.3% in 2019. The rising aging population and their increasing demand for spinal care are expected to drive the growth of thoracolumbar devices.

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. The risks associated with open surgeries are contributing to the growing adoption of the Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery by Healthcare professionals.

The Hospitals & Ambulatory segment held the largest market share of the Spinal Fusion Devices in 2019. The presence of favorable health insurance coverage for most of the spinal treatments and the availability of skilled spine surgeons in the hospitals is expected to drive the demand of the segment.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the increasing healthcare budgetary allocation in the emerging economies.

Key participants include Braun Melsungen, Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Exactech, Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Medtronic PLC, Globus Medical, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Orthofix International N.V., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., among others.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cervical Fixation Devices

Thoracolumbar Devices

Interbody Fusion Devices

Biologics



Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

Open Spine Surgery



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



