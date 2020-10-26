Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The Spinal Fusion Market Research Report 2020-2023 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



Key Market Players:



Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix Interntional, NuVasive, Inc., Globus Medical, K2M Group Holdings Inc., Alphatec Spine, DePuy Synthes, Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC and Other



According to Azoth Analytics research report, Global Spinal Fusion Market: By Procedure -Traditional (ALIF, PLIF, Others), Minimally Invasive (MITLIF, XLIF, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, China, Japan and Australia): 2018-2023 global market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 4.54% during 2018 to 2023.



Over the recent years, global spinal fusion market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including rising healthcare awareness amongst consumers, surging prevalence of spinal deformities due to accidents along with increasing health expenditure in developing countries. Moreover, ongoing demographic shift towards geriatric population with significant population suffering from inveterate spinal ailments, is expected to propel the demand for spinal fusion surgeries. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of types of spinal fusion procedures between Traditional spinal fusion procedures and Minimally Invasive Spinal Fusion procedures and further divided into Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF), Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (PLIF), Other traditional techniques, Minimally Invasive Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF), Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF) and Other Minimally Invasive Spinal Fusion Techniques. While traditional spinal fusion surgeries held the dominant position in the market, the segment of minimally invasive procedures is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



