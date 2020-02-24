Spinal Implants and Spinal Surgical Devices Market:Growth,Size and Share with CAGR 5.2%: Medtronic, RTI Surgical

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- Get Access To Free Sample Pages:https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/67



The prominent players in the Spinal Implants And Spinal Surgical Devices Market are Medtronic, plc, K2M Group Holdings, Inc., Orthofix International N.V., DePuy Synthes, NuVasive, Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Alphatec Holdings, Inc., among others.



By Technology:



-Fusion

-Fixation

-VCF

-Decompression

-Motion Preservation



By Product:



-Cervical

-Thoracic

-Lumbar

-Interbody

-Kyphoplasty

-Artificial Discs

-MIS

-Biologics

-Stimulators



Minimally invasive procedures are extremely popular and effective for spinal implants and surgeries. The increasing inclination of hospitals and surgical centers toward such procedures is remarkable. These techniques also find a broad spectrum of applications in MIS, nucleus arthroplasty, and artificial disc replacement, among others, which is expected to have a positive impact on market growth. Owing to some of the major advantages that spinal implants and surgeries offer in terms of convenience, fast recovery, patient comfort, and better bodily movements, their demand is expected to grow manifolds in the coming years.



The advancements in spine surgeries technologies, such as the development of safer, more effective, advanced, simple, and easy-to-use spinal implants and devices; the increasing incidence of spinal disorders; and the launch of advanced bone grafting products are some of the key factors driving the growth of the spinal implants and surgery devices market.



