Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- spinal implants and surgery devices market is projected to be worth USD 14.70 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The spinal implants and surgical devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising occurrence of spinal disorders. According to the statistics released by the World Health Organization (WHO), annually across the globe, the number of individuals who experience spinal cord injury lies in the range of 250 000 and 500 000.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/393



The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration.



Key participants include Stryker Corporation, RTI Surgical Inc., Nuvasive Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Boston Scientific, Depuy Synthes, B. Braun Melsungen, Abbott Laboratories, Orthofix International NV, and Medtronic PLC, among others.



Along with these details, the report also covers the segmentation of the market based on types, applications, end-user industry, and others. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections up to 2027, is offered in the report. The report includes profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices

Posterior

Interbody

Cervical Fusion Devices

Anterior

Posterior

Spine Biologics

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices

Spinal Decompression Devices

Spine Bone Stimulators

Invasive

Non-Invasive

Non-Fusion Devices

Dynamic Stabilization Devices

Artificial Discs

Annulus Repair Devices

Nuclear Disc Prostheses



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Spinal Fusion & Fixation

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment

Spinal Decompression

Motion Preservation



Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/spinal-implants-and-surgery-devices-market



The latest report is updated with the impact analysis of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The rapidly changing dynamics of the market and current and future growth potential of the market are covered in the report. The report offers crucial information about the initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market.



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising occurrence of spinal disorders



4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population



4.2.2.3. Surging adoption of minimally invasive surgery



4.2.2.4. Technological advancements in spinal devices



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive procedure



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices



5.1.1.1. Posterior



5.1.1.2. Interbody



5.1.2. Cervical Fusion Devices



5.1.2.1. Anterior



5.1.2.2. Posterior



5.1.3. Spine Biologics



5.1.4. Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices



5.1.5. Spinal Decompression Devices



5.1.6. Spine Bone Stimulators



5.1.6.1. Invasive



5.1.6.2. Non-Invasive



5.1.7. Non-Fusion Devices



5.1.7.1. Dynamic Stabilization Devices



5.1.7.2. Artificial Discs



5.1.7.3. Annulus Repair Devices



5.1.7.4. Nuclear Disc Prostheses



Chapter 6. Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Spinal Fusion & Fixation



6.1.2. Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment



6.1.3. Spinal Decompression



6.1.4. Motion Preservation



Chapter 7. Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market By Surgery Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. Surgery Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Open Surgery



7.1.2. Minimally Invasive Surgery



Quick Buy--- Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/393



Thank you for reading our report. For further queries regarding the report or customization options, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.

Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs