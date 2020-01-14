Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- The latest report on "Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market (Type - Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, and Type 4; Treatment - Gene Replacement Therapy, and Drug Therapy; Route of Administration - Oral, and Intrathecal): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/6074



Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Industry: Industry Insight



Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is the inherited disease that affects the part of the nervous system that controls the functioning of voluntary muscle. It is one of the prominent genetic disorders causing infant deaths worldwide. For the treatment of SMA, SPINRAZA is the only approved drug. Along with Spinraza, ZOLGENSMA gene therapy is another alternative treatment for SMA.



Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Industry: Driver, Restraints, and Opportunities



An increase in the number of SMA cases and a rise in the awareness of rare genetic disorders are the major driving factors for the global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market. The number of initiatives undertaken by some NGOs and the government helps to spread awareness regarding SMA and its treatment. Moreover, the governments are spending more on the healthcare sector to improve the healthcare infrastructure, which in return boosts the SMA treatment market.



Additionally, major healthcare and pharmaceutical companies are increasing their spending on R&D activities to develop innovative treatments that are more effective and cost-saving. However, high costs related to SMA treatment and dearth in skilled and experienced professionals are restraining the growth of the global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market. Whereas, more effective drugs and alternative treatments that are in the research phase are anticipated to provide promising opportunities to the key players in the spinal muscular atrophy treatment market.



Enquire Here Get Customization & Check Discount for Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/6074



Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Industry: Segmentation



The global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market is segmented based on the type of disease, treatment, and route of administration. The disease type segment is further divided into type 1, type 2, type 3 and type 4. Among the disease type, type 1 SMA is the leading segment having the highest market share owing to the increase in the cases of Type 1 SMA and key players in the market are focused on developing treatments for Type 1 SMA. Based on the type of treatment, the global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market is classified into gene replacement therapy and drug therapy. The drug therapy dominates the global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market accounting for the largest share in the market. SPINRAZA is the only approved treatment for SMA, drug therapy is leading the market. The route of administration segment is further categorized into oral and intrathecal. The intrathecal route of administration is the leading segment in the global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market as SPINRAZA, the only approved treatment, is administered intrathecally.



Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market: Regional Insight



Based on geography, the spinal muscular atrophy treatment market is divided into four regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among the geographies, North America dominates the spinal muscular atrophy treatment market accounting to the highest share in the market. The high market share of the region attributes to rising in the adoption of SMA treatments such as SPINRAZA, the presence of key market players and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. While, Asia-Pacific market for spinal muscular atrophy treatment registered growth at the highest rate owing to the large patient pool, increasing initiatives by the government to improve healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness regarding SMA and its treatment.



Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-spinal-muscular-atrophy-treatment-market



Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market: Competitive Analysis



The global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market is relatively new with few players in the market competing with each other. The major companies in the global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market include Biogen Inc., Novartis International AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Pfizer Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cytokinetics, Inc., Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and PTC Therapeutics. Development and FDA approval of SPINRAZA in 2016 is a milestone in SMA treatment, globally. Many of the key players are developing an innovative treatment for SMA, for instance, Novartis is developing ZOLGENSMA®, an alternative gene replacement therapy for SMA.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the spinal muscular atrophy treatment.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.