Fast Market Research recommends "Spinal Surgery Devices Market to 2018 - New Entrants and Technological Advances to Intensify Competition in the Spinal Fusion Segment" from GBI Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- GBI Research's report, "Spinal Surgery Devices Market to 2018 - New Entrants and Technological Advances to Intensify Competition in the Spinal Fusion Segment" provides key data, information and analysis on the global spinal surgery devices market. The report outlines the market landscape and competitive landscape and gives information on market trends for the spinal fusion devices segment and the spinal non-fusion devices segment. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these categories, and key analytical content on market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and analyzes in detail the pipeline products in each segment. In addition, it reviews the details of important M&A deals that have taken place in the global spinal surgery devices market.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts
Scope
- Key geographies of the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil
- Information on market size for two spinal surgery devices market segments: spinal fusion and spinal non-fusion
- Annualized market revenue data, forecasts to 2018 and company share data for 2011
- Qualitative analysis of key market trends for the spinal surgery devices market
- Information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading technologies in the market
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the global spinal surgery devices market
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies
- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying market players with the most innovative pipelines
- Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies
- Identify key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products most likely to ensure a robust return
- Identify, understand and capitalize on the next big thing in the spinal surgery devices market landscape
- Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the global spinal surgery devices market and the factors shaping it
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, NuVasive, Orthofix, Zimmer Holdings, Globus Medical, Alphatec Holdings, B. Braun Medical
