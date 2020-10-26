Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The Global Spine Implant Market Research Report 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Spine Implant market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



Top Key Players in the Global Spine Implant Market: Medtronic Plc, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), NuVasive, Globus Medical and Stryker Corporation.



Executive Summary



Spinal implants are devices used by surgeons for the treatment of deformity, stabilization and strengthening the spine, and facilitate fusion. Disorders treated via spinal implants encompass degenerative disc disease, scoliosis, kyphosis, spondylolisthesis, and fracture. They can split into two categories namely fusion and non-fusion.



The global spine implant market can be split on the basis of material, technology, product and procedure. On the basis of material, the market can be segmented into titanium, titanium alloy, steel and plastic. The market is divided into fusion and fixation technology, Vertebral compression fracture treatment and motion preservation technologies on the basis of technology. On the basis of products, the market is categorized into spinal fusion devices, nonfusion devices, spinal bone stimulators, vertebral compression fracture treatment devices and spinal biologics, Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and open surgery are the sub-segments of the spine implant industry under the procedure segment.



The global spine implant market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2020-2024). The market is supported by various growth drivers such as a spike in obese population, escalating demand for MIS, rising geriatric population and a hike in healthcare expenditure. The dependency of sales on adequate reimbursement from third parties and safety issues are the factors that pose a challenge to the market.



Titanium and porous implants, expandable cages, robotics/ enabling technologies, novel product launches and the spike in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity are some of the trends existing in the market.



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Spine Implant market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



