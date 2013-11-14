Spine Physicians Institute in Plano Offers Patients the Latest Treatment Options Available for Spine Care

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- The Spine Physicians Institute in Plano provides the best possible spine treatment options available by giving supreme importance to the health and the interests of its patients. It utilizes the proficiency of its trained and highly-qualified spine surgeons for ensuring an effective treatment for its patients.



Their surgeons and doctors make optimum use of innovative diagnostic and surgical methods in treating patients from all across Irving, Red, Dallas, Oak and Plano. In addition to this, the facilities at the Spine Physicians Institute are also open for patients from different states, as well as from the international community.



Spine Physicians Institute Irving abides by the philosophy of ensuring sound health and superior treatment for its patients. The Spine Physician’s team of surgeons has tremendous experience in conducting procedures for disc replacement, minimally invasive spine surgery, diagnostic procedures and non-invasive rehabilitative treatments. A team of board certified surgeons helps every patient understand the nature of their problem and the various causes responsible for it.



A representative further mentions, “At Spine Physicians Institute our goal is to become a resource for spine health that our patients can rely on. With the goal of providing our patients with the information they need to make healthy decisions about their lives, we are in a position to better serve them when the time comes.”



Spine Physicians Institute also provides effective treatments for dealing with conditions such as Cervical Radiculopathy, Lumbar Herniated Discs, Lumbar Stenosis, Scoliosis and Cervical Myelopathy. Specific treatment plans are tailor-made, based on the diagnosis of each and every patient.



About Spine Physicians Institute

The Spine Physicians Institute treats a full range of spine problems throughout Dallas, Plano, Red Oak, Irving, Frisco and around the DFW Metroplex. The institute’s Mayo Fellowship trained board-certified spine surgeon, Dr. Venkat Sethuraman and his team of expert surgeons, keeps tabs on the newest advances in spinal care including minimally invasive spine surgery and disc replacement. It provides care for patients throughout the state of Texas and multiple other states, and also serves patients outside the United States.



For more details visit http://spinephysiciansinstitute.com



Contact Details

12200 park Central Dr

Ste 135

Dallas TX 75251