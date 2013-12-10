Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Strengthening its fight against spine ailments, the Spine Physicians Institute is now providing highly specialized Lumbar Laminectomy in Dallas. This surgical option displays effective results when used for conditions like Lumbar Stenosis, where the patients spine in the lower back area has narrowed down causing numbness and pain in the hips, legs and feet, as well as other problems that severely hamper daily life. The institute starts with a proper diagnosis and then, depending on the stage and nature of the problem, suggest either non-surgical or surgical therapeutic methods. A Lumbar Laminectomy is part of the surgical treatment of Lumbar Stenosis which is performed at the Spine Physicians Institute by a team of the most experienced spine surgeons in the country.



Spine Deformity Reconstruction surgeries are conducted at the Spine Physicians Institute using progressive techniques to correct a deformity caused to the spine due to injury, degenerative disc disease, degenerative disc diseases, primary tumors, herniated discs, fractures and other such factors. There are a number of treatment options available at the institute like minimally invasive, endoscopy, artificial disc implementation, neuro-navigational technology, standard surgical options, etc.



The Spine Physicians Institute is highly patient-centric and all its treatment plans are developed meticulously and individually for each case. Aside from this, all services are managed on-site by a professional and compassionate staff at the facilities in Dallas, Red Oak, Plano and Irving. One of the representatives added, “We care for patients within the local geographic area, throughout the state of Texas and from multiple other states, and also serve patients from outside of the United States.” Employing sophisticated technology, the institute succeeds in giving patients the most effective treatment and best possible healing experience.



About Spine Physicians Institute

The Spine Physicians Institute treats a full range of spine problems throughout Dallas, Plano, Red Oak, Irving, Frisco and around the DFW Metroplex. The institute’s Mayo Fellowship trained board-certified spine surgeon, Dr. Venkat Sethuraman and his team of expert surgeons, keeps tabs on the newest advances in spinal care including minimally invasive spine surgery and disc replacement. They provides care for patients throughout the state of Texas and multiple other states, and also serves patients outside the United States.



For more details, please visit http://spinephysiciansinstitute.com.



Contact Details

12200 park Central Dr

Ste 135

Dallas TX 75251