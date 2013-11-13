Spine Physicians Institute Offers Patients the Latest in Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Procedures in Dallas

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- By utilizing highly advanced techniques in the spine care, Spine Physicians Institute has a vast understanding of the latest in minimally invasive spine surgery in Dallas. Unlike traditional methods surrounding more traditional types of spine surgery, smaller incisions are generally required, which in turn reduces the amount of damage to surrounding muscle tissue. Minimally invasive procedures in many cases reduce the amount of time needed to reach a full recovery. The Spine Physicians Institute has garnered the trust of hundreds of previous patients by focusing on ensuring that only after a strong diagnosis and that all non-invasive treatment options have been considered that surgery becomes an option.



At the Spine Physicians Institute, the wellness of the patient is of the utmost importance and everything else is secondary. Individual care and intensive treatment is provided by a team of highly-qualified and experienced Dallas spine surgeons. Elaborating on the practices of the institute, a representative stated, “By taking the time to understand the underlying issues and varying complexities across a range of spine disorders such as cervical myelopathy, lumbar spondylolisthesis, cervical radiculopathy, lumbar herniated disc, scoliosis and lumbar stenosis from a wide range of age groups, the spine surgeons at The Spine Physicians Institute are able to tailor a treatment plan that meets your needs.”



With locations conveniently situated in Dallas, Red Oak, Plano and Irving. Their patients have come to appreciate the comprehensive approach to spine care; no running around from one location to another for X-Rays, MRIs, physical therapy, medical clearance or consultations. At the Spine Physicians Institute the offer board certified specialists in internal medicine, spine surgery, sports medicine, pain management, spinal deformities and all of the ancillary services that go along with providing the best possible care.



About Spine Physicians Institute

The Spine Physicians Institute treats a full range of spine problems throughout Dallas, Plano, Red Oak, Irving, Frisco and around the surrounding DFW Metroplex. Their Mayo Fellowship trained board-certified spine surgeon, Dr. Venkat Sethuraman, keeps tab on the newest advances in spinal care including minimally invasive spine surgery and disc replacement. They provide care for patients throughout the state of Texas and from multiple other states, and also serve patients outside the United States.



For more details visit http://spinephysiciansinstitute.com



Contact Details

info@spinephysiciansinstitute.com

12200 park Central Dr, Ste 135, Dallas TX 75251