Spine Physicians Institute Provides Specialized Scoliosis Surgery in Dallas

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Assisted by a team of trained and experienced doctors and surgeons, the Spine Physicians Institute provides patients specialized scoliosis surgery in Dallas. Scoliosis is a spine deformity condition in which the spinal structure of the patient gets curved from the side. The cause of this may be congenital or a result of a neuromuscular disease. The Spine Physicians Institute begins by diagnosing the nature of the problem to determine the best treatment option needed to address the issue.



At the Spine Physicians Institute, surgery is suggested when the Scoliotic curves have progressed beyond 45-50 degrees and are posing a problem in the normal sitting and lifestyle of the patient. A treatment plan is developed after an intensive diagnosis is conducted by spine specialists at any of their spine care facilities in Dallas, Irving, Red Oak or Plano. Elaborating on a diagnosis, a representative mentioned, “The first hint of scoliosis can appear during a routine pediatric physical examination, in which the patient is asked to bend forward at their hips as far as possible, known as the Adams forward bending test. If scoliosis is suspected, weight-bearing PA scoliosis films are taken to assess the scoliosis and lordosis/kyphosis.”



The Spine Physicians Institute has gained considerable prominence as the leading provider of scoliosis surgery in Texas. Under the guidance of Dr. Sethuraman, a team of spine specialists performs advanced techniques as well as conservative treatments so their patients can get back to living a normal life as soon as possible.



About Spine Physicians Institute

The Spine Physicians Institute treats a full range of spine problems throughout Dallas, Plano, Red Oak, Irving, Frisco and around the DFW Metroplex. The institute's Mayo Fellowship trained board-certified spine surgeon, Dr. Venkat Sethuraman, keeps tabs on the newest advances in spinal care including minimally invasive spine surgery and disc replacement. It provides care for patients throughout the state of Texas and multiple other states, and also serves patients outside the United States.



For more details, please visit http://spinephysiciansinstitute.com/conditions-view/scoliosis/



Contact Details

12200 park Central Dr

Ste 135

Dallas TX 75251