Spine Physicians Institute Providing Expert Cervical Radiculopathy Treatment in Dallas

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- By utilizing the latest in advanced medical techniques, the Spine Physicians Institute provides patients suffering from cervical radiculopathy treatment in Dallas. Radiculopathy refers to pain that is referred from the spinal nerve roots to other parts of the body. Throughout our Dallas, Irving, Red Oak and Plano offices cervical radiculopathy may occur when the spinal nerve roots are irritated or compressed (nerve root compression) by one of many conditions, including disc herniation, spinal stenosis, osteophyte formation, or other degenerative disorders.



At different Spine Physicians Institute facilities in Dallas, Irving, Red Oak and Plano, the doctors proceed with treatment only after carefully analysing the symptoms and medical history of the patient. After this is done, a thorough physical examination is completed wherein doctors study the spinal movement, type of pain, problems in movement and reflexes, and other such conditions to sketch out a treatment plan. Speaking about the pain analysis practice, a representative stated, “A proper treatment plan begins with a pain analysis to better understand the complexities of the symptoms our patients face. By taking the time to determine the underlying conditions and the ultimate causes of our patient’s spine or back pain, we can put together a comprehensive treatment plan to help address the issues.”



As part of cervical radiculopathy treatment, the practice at the institute is to turn to non-surgical methods first before considering surgery. This includes physical therapy, medication such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and use of Epidural steroid injections to reduce swelling and pain. Surgical procedures are used only when these methods fail to correct the problem and surgery is a possible option for the patient. The specialists at the Spine Physicians Institute perform any of these three surgical procedures to treat cervical radiculopathy; anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF), cervical laminectomy and cervical laminoplasty.



About Spine Physicians Institute

The Spine Physicians Institute treats a full range of spine problems throughout Dallas, Plano, Red Oak, Irving, Frisco and around the DFW Metroplex. The institute's Mayo Fellowship trained board-certified spine surgeon, Dr. Venkat Sethuraman, keeps tabs on the newest advances in spinal care including minimally invasive spine surgery and disc replacement. He provides care for patients throughout the state of Texas and from multiple other states, and also serves patients outside the United States.



For more details visit http://spinephysiciansinstitute.com/conditions-view/cervical-radiculopathy/



Contact Details

12200 park Central Dr, Ste 135, Dallas TX 75251