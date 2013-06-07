New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Spine Smith, LP - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Spine Smith, LP (SpineSmith) provides surgical implants for the spine and orthopedic markets. It develops and sells synthetic implants and biologics that are used in regeneration of tissue of the spine, surgical fixation and correction of the spine. The products offered by the company are classified into three segments, namely, the Hardware Technologies, Regenerative Technologies and Pre-Surgical Orthopedic Conditioning. The company's products are sold under the brand names of CEQUENCE, PEEK, WAVE, CYNCH, CIMPLICITY and VisuALIF. The company's products include cervical interbody fusion devices, anterior lumbar interbody fusion devices, vertebral body replacement and intervertebral body fusion devices, anterior cervical plate systems, transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion devices, and transforaminal posterior lumbar interbody fusion devices. Its products also comprise regenerative cell products for orthopedics and spinal procedures; and whole-body advanced vibration therapy devices for advance healing applications. In addition, the company is into the development, testing, and regulatory processing of facet fixation devices, soft tissue anchors, biologically active artificial discs, cervical and lumbar disc injection therapies, proprietary disc injection devices, distraction pin aspiration devices, in situ fusion w/ natural disc properties, and biologically enhanced implants. Spine Smith is headquartered in Austin, Texas, the US.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Spine Smith, LP portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
