Spine Surgery Devices Market Poised $14.8 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- The new market research report “Spine Surgery Devices Market Forecasts to 2017 - Global Trends & Competitive Analysis” published by MarketsandMarkets (www.marketsandmarkets.com), - analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.



Browse 173 tables and 26 figures/charts spread across 409 pages and in-depth TOC of “Spine Surgery Devices Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/spine-surgery-devices-market-712.html



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This report studies the global spine surgery devices market over the forecast period of 2012-2017. The spine surgery devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2012 to 2017. The market is broadly segmented into five classes, such as fusion, non-fusion, spinal decompression, vertebral compression fracture treatment products and spine biologics. Fusion category can be divided into spine fusion and fixation and spinal bone stimulators. Non-fusion segment consists of motion preservation technologies such as dynamic stabilization, artificial discs, annual repair, and nucleus replacement. Vertebral compression factures treatment category includes market for vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty kits. Spinal decompression segment consists of niche markets such as corpectomy, disectomy, foraminotomy/forminectomy and laminotomy/laminectomy. Allogarfts, bone morphonenetic proteins, demineralised bone matrix, bone substitutes and machined bones, together contribute to overall category of spine biologics.



The global spine surgery devices market has seen challenging and dynamic market conditions, but still remains strong, with a size of approximately $11,554 million in 2012 and an estimated annual growth rate of 5.1% over the next five years. Spine surgery industry has witnessed myriad technological advancements over the past two decades and it is expected that this trend will continue in future to solve the present challenges and fill the unmet needs of the market. Market is showing growing preference towards new technologies such as VCFs treatment products, partial and total disc replacement technologies for the continuum of advantages offered by them over traditional surgical techniques. The principal advantage of these procedures over surgery is short recovery time, short length scars, low risk of infection, less bleeding, and shorter hospital stays. Spine surgery devices market is expected to show growth over the long term because of the driving factors such as increasing demand for motion preservation techniques, favorable dynamics, increased usage of implants in surgeries, and growing presence of new companies in the market every year. These small companies enter with their own unique and innovative products to address the various areas of spine industry.



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