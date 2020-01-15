Spine Surgery Products Market to 2024: Global Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2020 -- The latest report on "Spine Surgery Products Market (Product Type - Fusion Products and Non-fusion Products; Application - Open Surgery and Minimally Invasive Surgery; Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2024." The global spine surgery products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



Spine Surgery Products Market: Industry Insights



Spine-surgery is the fastest-growing surgical technique that has involved in the orthopedic and neurology industries. The traditional way of treating spine procedures was usually open surgery. Minimally invasive spine surgery (MISS) is a highly precise procedure requires for reducing blood loss during surgery and also recovery time for the patient. The product such as Fusion Products and Non Fusion Products are used in spine surgery that includes Cervical Fusion, Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Devices and, spine Stimulators.



Back Pain is the Most Common Health Problem that Occurs Among a Large Number of People Globally Which is Major Factor Responsible to the Growth of Market



Back pain is the most common health problem that occurs among a large number of people globally. The factors such as continuously sitting for long hours and unhealthy working habits are some of the common causes of back pain. When all back-pain treatment medications fail, the doctor recommended spine surgery to treat severe and prolonged back pain conditions. Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery uses advanced technology and innovative technologies for the treatment of back pain caused by spinal disorders and injuries. This surgery is used to stabilize the vertebral bones and spinal joints and relieve the pressure being applied to the spinal nerves. The factors such as rising demand for minimally invasive spine surgery and an increase in the geriatric population with spine disorder are driving the growth of the spine surgery products market.



Moreover, increasing road accident cases among the young generation is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, Spinal Cord Simulation technologies can hamper the market growth. Going forward, on-going technological innovation by the leading key players in the Spine Surgery Products are anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the global spine surgery products market over the forecast period.



North America Region to Dominate the Global Spine Surgery Products Market Over Forecast



Among the Geographies, North America dominates the spine surgery product market. The factors responsible for the growth of this region are growing spine disorder, high adoption of technologically advanced spine treatment procedures, improvised healthcare reimbursement policies, and rising demand for minimally invasive spine surgery. Europe is estimated to be the second-largest region for this market over the forecast period. A growing number of spine surgeries and government support funding offered for spine surgery are some factors attributing the growth of the spine surgery products market.



Fusion Products is the Fastest Growing Segments in the Spine Surgery Products Industry



The report on the global spine surgery products market covers segments such as product and application. On the basis of the product, the global spine surgery products market is categorized into fusion products and non-fusion products. On the basis of application, the global spine surgery products market is categorized into open surgery and minimally invasive surgery.



Key Players in the Spine Surgery Products Market



The report provides profiles of the companies in the global spine surgery products market such as Johnson & Johnson, Alphatec Spine Inc., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC, K2M, Group Holdings, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., SeaSpine and SpineGuard SA.



