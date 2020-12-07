New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2020 -- The global spine therapy market is forecast to reach USD 19.60 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Low back pain is becoming increasingly common throughout the globe. It is affecting people of all ages from children to elderly, low back pain can be acute or chronic. The growing demand for spine surgeries and the latest generation spine implants, the advent of bioabsorbable spine implants, and the availability of a wide range of recently approved spine implants are some of the growing trends, which can supposedly contribute to the market's growth. With the 3D printed, and custom fit spine implants taking the market, growth opportunities for vendors is likely to skyrocket as this increases demand for innovations among consumers. The biodegradable spine implants which are currently available commercially can disrupt the global spine therapy market effectively.



The report also provides key insights into the factors and aspects that are likely to influence the growth of the industry. Along with the prominent drivers and restraints, the report considers the pandemic of COVID-19 as a key influencing factor. The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the Spine Therapy market. It also offers insights into how the crucial segments of the market have been affected by the pandemic. The report assesses comprehensive data to generate a total impact analysis of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to offer a general idea of the current market scenario and economic landscape.



The report further offers radical data about the intense competitive landscape along with a comprehensive analysis of the key players and the strategies schemes they employ. The report encompasses all the corporate deals, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government deals and agreements, and other strategic alliances. Along with this, the report also covers the technological developments and product advancements of the prominent players.



The report covers extensive profiling of the leading competitors, including:



Medtronic, Depuy Synthes, Stryker, Nuvasive and Globus Medica.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key geographical regions to impart a deeper understanding of the Spine Therapy market. The regional analysis covers the assessment of the production and consumption rate, import/export, supply and demand ratio, market share, market size, revenue contribution, current and emerging trends, and the existence of the key players of the Spine Therapy market in each region. Furthermore, the report also covers the country-wise analysis of the Spine Therapy market.



The Spine Therapy market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered by the market and the application spectrum.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Fusion Devices

Non-fusion Devices

Stimulation Devices



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery



Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Discectomy

Laminotomy

Foraminotomy

Corpectomy

Facetectomy



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Spinal Fusion and Fixation Technologies

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment

Motion Preservation Technologies



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Specialty Clinics



Key Regions Assessed in the Report Include:



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Spine Therapy report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated through industry experts and professionals. The data has been accrued through authentic sources, including interviews, documents, databases, and other sources to offer accurate insights into the industry to offer beneficial data to the readers and companies.



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/spine-therapy-market



