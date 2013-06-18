Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Spinergy, a industry leader in CD, DVD and Blu-ray production, printing and packaging has launched Spinergy Direct, an online outlet for bulk discs, packaging and custom-printed media.



Spinergy Direct is a web-based tool to assist individual consumers and businesses alike in purchasing bulk media and related supplies. Offering a wide assortment of disc packaging options, bulk discs, printing supplies and custom-printed blank CDs and DVDs, Spinergy Direct features easy navigation, production-grade products and secure order processing.



Recognizing a shift in consumer purchasing behavior, Spinergy began development of this new site to serve customer needs and streamline the purchasing process.



“The launch of Spinergy Direct meets a need in the marketplace and is the result of customer feedback,” said Spinergy President Mary Reeves. “For current and potential customers who prefer to purchase online, they can now do so—and know that their product will be processed by reliable and trusted source.”



For 30 years, Spinergy has served a variety of diverse industries, providing CD/DVD/USB duplication, CD/DVD replication, printing, packaging and fulfillment services. Spinergy offers comprehensive and consultative media, packaging and fulfillment solutions to businesses and direct consumers. For more information, visit direct.spinergymedia.com or spinergymedia.com.