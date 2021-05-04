New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2021 -- The global spiral membrane market is forecast to reach USD 12.77 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These fabrics are unique materials that are used in the water & wastewater treatment, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry for various purposes such as for filtration of chemicals, toxins, and many others.



The factors mentioned above jointly create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as critical effects of membrane manufacturing add limitations in the market. However, each element would have a specific impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent developments in the market for membranes used for industrial purposes owing to innovative efforts have improved the efficiency of spiral membranes.



The market for such membrane is influenced by the rising industries due to urbanization. Increasing use of such membranes, owing to growing awareness of wastewater treatment with the demand for selective separation in order to get better quality water is acting as a driving factor for this market. The stringent environmental regulations by governments in developing countries has propelled the market growth of such membranes. High expenses associated with the production of such membranes is one of the major restraints.



The competitive landscape of the Spiral Membrane market provides elaborate profiles of the following leading players:



Toray Industries, Inc., DowDuPont Inc., Hydranautics, SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions, LG Water Solutions Koch Membrane Systems, Duraflow LLC, Pall Corporation, Pentair plc, and Lanxess, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global spiral membrane market on the basis of polymer type, technology, end-users and region:



Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



Nanofiltration

Ultrafiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Microfiltration



Polymer Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



Polyamide

PS & PES

Fluoropolymers



End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



Chemicals & Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage

Chemical & Petrochemical

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Others



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Water & Wastewater Treatment industries held the largest market share of 34.3%% in the year 2018. Due to growth in the economy and the shifting of population in developed countries in the urban areas. With a growing population and urbanization, the demand for clean water is also rising, which is benefiting the market growth of these membranes.



The reverse osmosis segment is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. This segment is rising since this technology is financially effective, advanced, and safe, when compared to others. This technology is used both for industrial and municipal wastewater treatment.



Polyamide polymer type segment held the largest market share of 44.8% in the year 2018. China became the largest consumer of this segment owing to the ever-growing food & beverage, and the textile industries along with the chemical industry in this region because of the growing urbanization and industrialization. China became a leader in the world for production and consumption of membrane products because of its low-cost labor, and the rise in urbanization with expanding economy compared with other countries.



Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of 28.4% in the year 2018. Countries like India, China, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the spiral membrane market. The countries in this region have undertaken various measures towards the water & waste treatment project, which is propelling the market growth…Continue



