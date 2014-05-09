Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc."

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (Spirit) is an independent non-OEM aircraft parts designing and manufacturing company. The company operates through its subsidiary Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. Spirit classifies its business operations into three reportable business segments namely Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems and Wing Systems. Its Fuselage segment includes forward, mid and rear fuselage sections; while its Propulsion Systems includes nacelles, markets struts/pylons and engine structural components to aircraft or engine OEMs, and its Wing Systems provides wing systems and parts, flight control surfaces and other miscellaneous structural parts. Spirit is an independent supplier of aero-structures to The Boeing Company (Boeing). The company's products and services find application in commercial aircraft, and military aircrafts. It has operational presence in Singapore, Ireland, China and the US. Spirit is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154154/spirit-aerosystems-holdings-inc-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###