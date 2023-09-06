Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Long Term Shareholder Alert: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2023 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: SPR stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: SPR stocks, concerns whether certain Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Spirit lacked effective production quality controls, that, as a result, Spirit incorrectly installed fittings designed to join the aft fuselage to the vertical tail for some Boeing 737 Max airplanes that Spirit sent to Boeing, that, as a result, Spirit would have to develop an inspection and repair procedure for the affected fuselages, that the foregoing would negatively impact Spirit's financial results, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



