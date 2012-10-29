Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) shares over potential securities laws violations by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



Investors who purchased shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) concerning whether a series of statements by Spirit AeroSystems Holdingsregarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On November 3, 2011, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. reported its third quarter 2011 financial results. Among other things, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. also raised its FY 2011 Revenue guidance and reaffirmed its FY 2011 EPS guidance. On February 9, 2012, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. reported its fourth quarter and Full-year 2011 financiual results. It said the results reflect “strong revenue growth on higher ship set deliveries and solid core operating performance.”



Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) grew from under $15 in August 2011 to as high as $25.63 per share in March 2012 and continued to trade for the next few months well above $22 per share.



Then on October 25, 2012, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) announced that it expects to record pre-tax charges of approximately $590 million, which will be included in the company’s third quarter 2012 financial results



Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc said it expects pre-tax charges of approximately $184 million on the 787 program; $163 million on the G650 Wing program; $151 million on the BR725 (Engine Nacelle Package for the G650); $88 million on the G280 Wing program; and $4 million on other combined programs.



During a conference call the Chief Executive Officer of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc said that he is “extremely disappointed in how [they]’ve managed this complexity” and that he “underestimated the organizational learning required”



Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) dropped from $21.66 per share on October 24, 2012 to as low as $14.34 per share on October 25, 2012.



Those who purchased shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



