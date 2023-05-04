Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Wichita, KS based Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. On April 13, 2023, The Boeing Company ("Boeing") disclosed that it was pausing deliveries on some 737 MAX jets to address incorrectly installed parts. News outlets reported that the issues seem to be related to two fittings that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. attaches to the jet's vertical tail.



Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) declined to as low as $26.04 per share on May 03, 2023.



