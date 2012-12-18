Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stockholder Alert: Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) shares over potential securities laws violations by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



Investors who purchased shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) concerning whether a series of statements by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) reported that its annual Revenue rose from over $4.17 billion in 2010 to over $4.86 billion in 2011,while its Net Income declined from $218.90 million in 2010 to $192.40 million in 2011.



Then on August 4, 2011, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings reported its second quarter 2011 financial results and updated its 2011 financial guidance. Among other things, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed its FY 2011 revenue guidance. On February 9, 2012, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. reported its fourth quarter and full year 2011 financial results and provided its 2012 financial guidance. On May 3, 2012, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. reported its first quarter 2012 financial results and reaffirmed its FY 2012 guidance.



Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) grew from $15.26 per share on August 12, 2011 to as high as $25.58 per share on August 25, 2012.



Then on Octber 25, 2012, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. announced that its recognized third quarter charges for certain new programs. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings said the charges total approximately $590 million and will be included in the company’s third quarter 2012 financial results.



Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) dropped from $21.66 per share on October 24, 2012 to as low as $14.70 per share on October 26, 2012.



