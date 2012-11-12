Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stockholder Alert: Investigation Focuses on Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in NYSE:SPR shares was announced concerning whether certain Spirit AeroSystems Holdings directors and officers breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Spirit AeroSystems officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls and potentially misstating certain company's financial results.



On November 3, 2011, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. reported its third quarter 2011 financial results. Among other things, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. also raised its FY 2011 Revenue guidance and reaffirmed its FY 2011 EPS guidance. On February 9, 2012, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. reported its fourth quarter and Full-year 2011 financiual results. It said the results reflect “strong revenue growth on higher ship set deliveries and solid core operating performance.”



Then on October 25, 2012, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) announced that it expects to record pre-tax charges of approximately $590 million, which will be included in the company’s third quarter 2012 financial results. During a conference call the Chief Executive Officer of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc said that he is “extremely disappointed in how [they]’ve managed this complexity” and that he “underestimated the organizational learning required”.



Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) dropped from $21.66 per share on October 24, 2012 to as low as $14.34 per share on October 25, 2012.



On November 9, 2012, NYSES:PR shares closed at $15.19 per share.



